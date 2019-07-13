Smith leads St. Lucie to 2-0 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Kevin Smith allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the St. Lucie Mets over the Dunedin Blue Jays in a 2-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Smith (5-5) struck out eight to pick up the win.

St. Lucie scored its runs when Dan Rizzie scored on a double play in the third inning and Matt Winaker scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Graham Spraker (6-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

The Mets swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.