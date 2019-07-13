Dickson’s single leads Durango to 4-2 win over Campeche

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- O'Koyea Dickson hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 4-2 win over the Piratas de Campeche in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Dickson came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Generales a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Santiago Gonzalez hit an RBI single, scoring Dickson.

In the bottom of the first, Durango grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Dickson that scored Javier Salazar. Campeche answered in the next half-inning when Fernando Flores and Jasson Atondo hit RBI singles.

Durango right-hander Diego Moreno (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Manuel Flores (5-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.