Sosa’s homer leads Memphis to 3-2 win over Okla. City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Sosa scored Irving Lopez to give the Redbirds a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Okla. City cut into the lead on a solo home run by DJ Peters.

Harold Arauz (5-2) got the win in relief while Okla. City starter Daniel Corcino (6-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Peters homered and singled for the Dodgers.