GCL Rays beats GCL Braves 2-1
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Oneill Manzueta touched home with the decisive run in the fifth inning, as the GCL Rays topped the GCL Braves 2-1 on Saturday.
Manzueta scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Daiwer Castellanos and then stole third.
The strikeout by Meza scored Manzueta to give the GCL Rays a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the first, GCL Braves grabbed the lead on a double by Vaughn Grissom that scored Kadon Morton. GCL Rays answered in the fourth inning when Zach Huffins scored on an error.
Franklin Dacosta (2-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eudi Asencio (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
Grissom had a pair of hits for the GCL Braves.
With the win, GCL Rays improved to 4-1 against GCL Braves this season.
