Hernandez’s homer leads GCL Yankees East to 7-2 win over GCL Yankees West

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Leonel Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Yankees East to a 7-2 win over the GCL Yankees West in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Hernandez, part of a four-run inning, gave the GCL Yankees East a 4-0 lead before Meure Rodriguez hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The GCL Yankees East later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Hemmanuel Rosario hit an RBI double, while Sandy Mota scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth.

GCL Yankees East starter Brandom Sanchez (1-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Blas Castano (0-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.