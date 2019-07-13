Homza leads Tri-City to 7-0 win over Spokane

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Jonny Homza hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 7-0 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

The double by Homza scored Sean Guilbe and Kelvin Melean to give the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead.

The Dust Devils later added a run in the third and four in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Jason Blanchard (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Spokane starter Theo McDowell (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The five extra-base hits for Tri-City included a season-high five doubles.

The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Tri-City improved to 6-2 against Spokane this season.