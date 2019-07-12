Foyle’s homer leads Beloit to 5-4 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Devin Foyle hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 5-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday. The Snappers swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Foyle scored Max Schuemann and Santis Sanchez to give the Snappers a 4-3 lead.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the frame when Ford Proctor hit an RBI single, driving in Seaver Whalen to tie it up.

The Snappers took the lead for good in the ninth when Joseph Pena scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Josh Reagan (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Sprengel (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Whalen doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Hot Rods.