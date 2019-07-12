Rojas, Stubbs lift Round Rock over Iowa 5-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Joshua Rojas singled twice, also stealing two bases as the Round Rock Express topped the Iowa Cubs 5-2 on Friday.

Garrett Stubbs homered and singled with three RBIs for Round Rock.

Round Rock started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Drew Ferguson advanced to second on a hit batsman, went to third on a double play, and then scored on a single by Chas McCormick.

After Round Rock added four runs, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jim Adduci hit a two-run home run.

Round Rock starter Rogelio Armenteros (4-6) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Adbert Alzolay (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Donnie Dewees was a home run short of the cycle, also stealing a base for the Cubs.