Lux’s single leads Okla. City to 6-3 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Gavin Lux hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 6-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday.

The single by Lux, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead before Will Smith hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Smith hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. The Redbirds came back to take the lead in the second inning when Lane Thomas hit a two-run home run.

Memphis went up 3-2 in the sixth when Joe Hudson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring John Nogowski.

Brock Stewart (3-7) got the win in relief while Chris Beck (0-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Adolis Garcia tripled and singled for the Redbirds. Thomas homered and singled, driving in two runs.