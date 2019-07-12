LeGrant leads Lowell to 5-2 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Xavier LeGrant had three hits and scored two runs, as the Lowell Spinners exploded for a season-high 13 hits in a 5-2 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Friday.

Lowell went up 3-1 in the fourth after Gilberto Jimenez hit an RBI single, bringing home LeGrant.

The Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Troy Johnston hit a solo home run.

The Spinners later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Jaxx Groshans hit an RBI single and Jimenez scored on a sacrifice to secure the victory.

Lowell right-hander Bryan Lucas (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Andrew Miller (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Johnston homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Muckdogs.