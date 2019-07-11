Morel’s single leads South Bend to 2-1 win over Kane County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Christopher Morel hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 2-1 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.

Andy Weber scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the fifth, Kane County broke a scoreless tie on a single by Zack Shannon that scored Geraldo Perdomo. South Bend answered in the sixth inning when Weber scored on a sacrifice.

Casey Ryan (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jose Cuas (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.