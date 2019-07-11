Baumann, Perez carry Bowie to 3-0 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Carlos Perez homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Michael Baumann struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Bowie Baysox beat the Akron RubberDucks 3-0 on Thursday.

Baumann (1-1) allowed one hit while walking two to pick up the win.

In the top of the third, Bowie took the lead on a double by Cedric Mullins that scored Willy Yahn. The Baysox then added single runs in the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Perez hit a solo home run before he singled to score Yusniel Diaz in the eighth.

Danny Salazar (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Akron is 12-6 against Bowie this season.