Shore, Pinero carry Erie to 5-3 win over Altoona

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Daniel Pinero homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Logan Shore allowed just two hits over six innings as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Altoona Curve 5-3 on Thursday.

Shore (3-7) allowed one run while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Erie took the lead in the first when Isaac Paredes scored on an error and Pinero hit a two-run double.

After Erie added a run in the fourth on a home run by Pinero, the Curve cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jared Oliva scored on an error.

The SeaWolves tacked on another run in the seventh when Sergio Alcantara hit a solo home run.

Altoona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Robbie Glendinning hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Erie lead to 5-3.

Sean Brady (3-8) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits while walking one in the Eastern League game.

Oliva tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Curve.