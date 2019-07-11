Bell, Cabello lead Pulaski to 8-1 win over Bluefield

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Chad Bell hit a three-run double in the third inning, and Antonio Cabello scored two runs as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 8-1 on Thursday.

The double by Bell, part of a four-run inning, gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead before Bell scored on an error later in the inning.

The Yankees later scored three runs in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Pulaski right-hander Randy Vasquez (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Felipe Castaneda (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Angel Camacho homered and singled for the Blue Jays.