Ramos, Hawkins lead the way for San Jose

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Heliot Ramos homered and singled as the San Jose Giants beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-2 on Wednesday. With the loss, the Quakes snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Courtney Hawkins singled three times with two runs for San Jose.

Rancho Cuca. tied the game 2-2 in the second after Niko Hulsizer hit a solo home run.

The Giants grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Ramos hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Sandro Fabian scored on a single before he singled to score Hawkins in the eighth.

Matt Frisbee (5-7) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rancho Cuca. starter Austin Hamilton (3-2) took the loss in the California League game.