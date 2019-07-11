Layer leads AZL Giants Orange to 13-8 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Abdiel Layer homered and had four hits, driving in three as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Cubs 1 13-8 on Thursday.

Up 2-1, AZL Giants Orange batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run home run by Connor Cannon.

Trailing 9-4, the AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including RBI singles by Henderson Perez and Carlos Pacheco.

Cory Taylor (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Misael Garcia (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Giants Orange took advantage of some erratic AZL Cubs 1 pitching, drawing a season-high 15 walks in its victory.

Pacheco doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the AZL Cubs 1.