Wright’s sac fly leads AZL Athletics Gold to 5-3 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshwan Wright drove in Elvis Peralta with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 5-3 win over the AZL Angels on Thursday.

Peralta scored on the play to give the AZL Athletics Gold a 3-2 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Rafael Rincones and then went to third on a balk.

After AZL Athletics Gold added a run in the sixth on a home run by Gio Dingcong, the AZL Angels cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Julio De La Cruz hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Reyes.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the ninth when Yhoelnys Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch.

Jesus Lage (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matthew Woods (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.