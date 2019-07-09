Karaviotis’ sac fly leads Jackson to 7-5 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Mark Karaviotis drove in Jazz Chisholm with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 7-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Karaviotis, part of a four-run inning, gave the Generals a 5-4 lead before Dominic Miroglio hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Chattanooga cut into the lead on a solo home run by Mitch Nay.

Bryan Valdez (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Juan Martinez (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Nay homered and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Lookouts. Ibandel Isabel homered and singled, driving in two runs.