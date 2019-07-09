Other Sports
Lopez, Salguera lead the way for DSL Rays2
, (AP) -- Johan Lopez singled twice, scoring three runs as the DSL Rays2 defeated the DSL Red Sox2 14-1 on Tuesday.
Felix Salguera tripled and doubled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for DSL Rays2.
DSL Rays2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and six in the fifth.
In the first, Patrick Merino hit a solo home run, while Salguera and Oneill Manzueta hit two-run triples in the fifth.
Johan Cuevas (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox2 starter Carlos Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
DSL Rays2 improved to 4-1 against DSL Red Sox2 this season.
