Lopez, Salguera lead the way for DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Johan Lopez singled twice, scoring three runs as the DSL Rays2 defeated the DSL Red Sox2 14-1 on Tuesday.

Felix Salguera tripled and doubled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for DSL Rays2.

DSL Rays2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and six in the fifth.

In the first, Patrick Merino hit a solo home run, while Salguera and Oneill Manzueta hit two-run triples in the fifth.

Johan Cuevas (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox2 starter Carlos Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rays2 improved to 4-1 against DSL Red Sox2 this season.