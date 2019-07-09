Jimenez’s single leads DSL Angels to 5-3 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Jorge Jimenez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Angels to a 5-3 win over the DSL Nationals on Tuesday.

Jose Bonilla scored on the play to give the DSL Angels a 3-2 lead after he reached base on an error and advanced to third on an error.

The DSL Angels added to their lead in the ninth when Ronald Carreno hit a two-run double.

DSL Nationals saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ivan Murzi hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Angels lead to 5-3.

Victor Rodriguez (2-0) got the win in relief while Bryan Caceres (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Nationals, Daniel Marte tripled and singled, also stealing a base.

With the win, DSL Angels remains undefeated (4-0) against DSL Nationals this season.