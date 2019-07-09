Pinango’s double leads DSL Cubs1 to 4-3 win over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Yohendrick Pinango hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the DSL Cubs1 to a 4-3 win over the DSL Rangers1 on Tuesday.

The double by Pinango scored Edwin Castillo and Rafael Morel to give the DSL Cubs1 a 2-0 lead.

DSL Rangers1 answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to tie it up, including an RBI single by Rehybell Perozo.

The DSL Cubs1 took the lead for good in the sixth when Pinango hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Mora.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Rangers1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Daniel Mateo drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Edilberto Mendoza in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Cubs1 lead to 4-3.

Anderson Parra (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while DSL Rangers1 starter Martin Buitimea (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Rangers1 is 4-1 against DSL Cubs1 this season.