Montgomery’s single leads Rancho Cuca. over Lake Elsinore in 10 innings

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Montgomery hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 5-4 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Monday.

Miguel Vargas scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Montgomery. Later in the inning, Rancho Cuca. added an insurance run when Starling Heredia scored on a sacrifice fly by Brayan Morales.

In the bottom of the inning, Lake Elsinore scored on a single by Allen Cordoba that brought home Aldemar Burgos. However, the rally ended when Sven Schueller got Eguy Rosario to ground out to end the game.

Connor Wong homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Schueller (3-3) got the win in relief while Franklin Van Gurp (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 17-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.