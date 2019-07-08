Smith II has 5 hits, leads Batavia to 14-2 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Milton Smith II, Troy Johnston, Albert Guaimaro and Dustin Skelton recorded three hits each, as Batavia beat the State College Spikes 14-2 on Monday.

Smith II singled five times, scoring three runs. Johnston doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Batavia scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it put up four runs, including a two-run single by Skelton.

Jackson Rose (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while State College starter Jacob Schlesener (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Moises Castillo singled three times for the Spikes.

With the win, Batavia improved to 4-1 against State College this season.