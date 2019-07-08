Diaz’s homer leads Midland to 5-4 win over Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Edwin Diaz hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 5-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Monday.

The home run by Diaz scored Tyler Ramirez to give the RockHounds a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Amarillo cut into the deficit on a single by Buddy Reed that scored Edward Olivares.

Grant Holmes (4-2) got the win in relief while Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens (3-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Peter Van Gansen tripled and doubled for the Sod Poodles.