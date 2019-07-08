Quintero’s single leads DSL Braves to 1-0 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Geraldo Quintero hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the DSL Braves a 1-0 win over the DSL Athletics on Monday.

Jeremy Celedonio scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

DSL Braves starter Rainiery Rodriguez (3-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Adriel Gonzalez (1-1) took the tough loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing one run and three hits over five innings.

The DSL Athletics were blanked for the second time this season, while the DSL Braves' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.