Gavilan hits walk-off single, DSL Pirates1 beats DSL Rays2 6-5

, (AP) -- Osvaldo Gavilan hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Pirates1 topped the DSL Rays2 6-5 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Pirates1 swept the short two-game series.

Fleury Nova scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Sergio Campana.

One batter earlier, Campana singled, scoring Eliazer Montero to tie the game 5-5.

The DSL Rays2 took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh when Patrick Merino hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

Raul Mora (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Shuruendy Valeriano (4-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Pirates1 improved to 4-2 against DSL Rays2 this season.