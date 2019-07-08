Rodriguez’s sacrifice leads DSL Marlins to 2-1 win over DSL Dodgers Bautista

, (AP) -- Cristhian Rodriguez drove in Arquimedes Cumana and Anthony Felipe with a sacrifice hit in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Marlins to a 2-1 win over the DSL Dodgers Bautista on Monday.

The sacrifice hit broke a scoreless tie.

DSL Dodgers Bautista answered in the top of the next frame when Jose Ramos scored on a forceout to get within one.

Breidy Encarnacion (3-0) got the win in relief while Hendrick Briones (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.