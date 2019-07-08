Other Sports
Rodriguez leads DSL Mets2 to 4-0 win over DSL D-backs2
, (AP) -- Ricardo Rodriguez allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the DSL Mets2 over the DSL D-backs2 in a 4-0 win on Monday.
Rodriguez (2-1) struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.
DSL Mets2 scored three runs in the fourth, including a single by Jhonny Ventura that scored Kevin Torres. The DSL Mets2 scored again in the eighth inning, when Torres hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Omar De Los Santos.
Arturo Roque (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
The DSL D-backs2 were blanked for the second time this season, while the DSL Mets2's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
DSL Mets2 improved to 5-1 against DSL D-backs2 this season.
Comments