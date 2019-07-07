Tovalin’s single leads Tabasco to 3-2 win over Laguna

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Adrian Tovalin hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 3-2 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Sunday. The Olmecas swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Tovalin capped a three-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 3-2 lead after Jovan Rosa hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Laguna scored on a walk by Francisco Ferreiro that brought home Carlos Alvarez. In the following at-bat, Niuman Romero hit an RBI single, bringing home Ciro Norzagaray to give the Algodoneros a 2-0 lead.

Antonio Guzman (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Dominguez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Tabasco improved to 5-1 against Laguna this season.