Dickson leads Durango to 5-3 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- O'Koyea Dickson hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Generales de Durango beat the Leones de Yucatan 5-3 on Saturday.

Durango started the scoring in the first inning when Dickson hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-1, the Leones cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Alex Liddi and Luis Juarez hit RBI singles.

The Generales tacked on another run in the eighth when Jesus Loya hit a solo home run.

Durango starter Diego Moreno (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesse Estrada (5-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.