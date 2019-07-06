Thomas’ single leads Memphis to 5-4 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Lane Thomas hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 5-4 win over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Redbirds and a three-game winning streak for the Cubs.

The single by Thomas started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Harold Arauz hit an RBI single and Randy Arozarena hit a two-run single.

Following the big inning, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Francisco Arcia hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Donnie Dewees.

Memphis starter Arauz (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adbert Alzolay (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Iowa is 5-2 against Memphis this season.