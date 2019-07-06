Hummel’s triple leads Biloxi to 3-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday.

The triple by Hummel, part of a two-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 2-1 lead before C.J. Hinojosa hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Biloxi broke a scoreless tie on a sacrifice fly by Patrick Leonard that scored Joantgel Segovia. Mississippi answered in the eighth inning when Tyler Neslony hit an RBI single, scoring Drew Waters.

Tyler Spurlin (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jonathan Aro (3-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Biloxi improved to 9-4 against Mississippi this season.