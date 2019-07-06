Citta’s homer leads Bristol to 5-3 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Brendt Citta hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 5-3 win over the Greeneville Reds on Saturday.

The home run by Citta scored Jake Wright and Aaron Shackelford and was the game's last scoring play.

The Pirates cut the deficit to 3-2 when Samuel Inoa hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Yoelvis Reyes (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Zimmerman (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.