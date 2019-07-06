Aguilar, Hairston lead the way for Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Aguilar doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Frederick Keys 8-3 on Saturday. With the victory, the Mudcats swept the three-game series.

Devin Hairston singled three times with two runs for Carolina.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Frederick cut into the lead when Jomar Reyes scored on a groundout.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the fifth inning when Aguilar hit a two-run double.

Carolina southpaw Aaron Ashby (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Cody Sedlock (4-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Keys, Zach Jarrett homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Carolina improved to 8-1 against Frederick this season.