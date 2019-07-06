Thompson, Sanchez lead the way for Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- David Thompson doubled and singled three times, driving in three runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 7-6 on Saturday.

Ali Sanchez doubled and singled twice with two runs for Binghamton.

Binghamton took the lead in the first when Thompson hit an RBI single and Andres Gimenez hit a three-run home run.

After Binghamton added two runs, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit with five runs in the sixth inning, including two RBI each from Nellie Rodriguez and Logan Ice.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on another run in the seventh when Jason Krizan scored when a runner was thrown out.

Akron saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Binghamton lead to 7-6.

Binghamton starter Harol Gonzalez (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Eli Lingos (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the RubberDucks, Rodriguez homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Binghamton improved to 6-3 against Akron this season.