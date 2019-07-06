Aberdeen beats Brooklyn 5-4

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Toby Welk scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 5-4 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday. With the victory, the IronBirds swept the three-game series.

Welk scored on the play to give the IronBirds a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Kyle Stowers.

Trailing 5-2, the Cyclones cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Luke Ritter hit a two-run double.

Morgan McSweeney (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Brooklyn starter Jaison Vilera (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.