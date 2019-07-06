Copa América: Messi sent off as Argentina takes 3rd place

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after receiving a red card during Copa America third-place soccer match against Chile at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, July 6, 2019. AP Photo

For a match that didn't mean much, there was a lot going on as Argentina defeated Chile 2-1 to finish third in the Copa América on Saturday.

Lionel Messi was sent off after getting involved in an altercation in a tense third-place game between the rivals from the last two finals of the South American competition,

Veteran Chile midfielder Gary Medel also was red carded after the first-half shoving match with Messi at the Arena Corinthians.

Sergio Agüero and Paulo Dybala scored early for Argentina, and Arturo Vidal put Chile on the board with a second-half penalty kick.

Chile had beaten Argentina in the final in 2015 and 2016, both times in penalty shootouts.