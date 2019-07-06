Nigeria knocks out defending champ Cameroon at African Cup

South African fans cheer before the African Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, July 6, 2019. AP Photo

Defending champion Cameroon is out of the African Cup of Nations after losing 3-2 to Nigeria in a wild last-16 game on Saturday.

Nigeria scored first before Cameroon replied with two goals in three minutes at the end of the first half to lead 2-1. Nigeria then did the same to go ahead again with two goals in a three-minute spell after halftime.

Odion Ighalo scored two of Nigeria's goals and Alex Iwobi snatched the winner in the 66th minute to put the 2013 champion into the quarterfinals, where they'll play the winner of the Egypt-South Africa game.

Cameroon's exit is a major disappointment for the high-profile coaching team of former Netherlands internationals Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert appointed to lead the team's title defense.