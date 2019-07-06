Fabian’s double leads DSL Padres to 7-3 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Albert Fabian hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Padres to a 7-3 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Saturday.

The double by Fabian started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Padres a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Victor Duarte hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

Jairo Iriarte (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jean Marcelino (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL D-backs1, Deivis Vegas tripled and singled, also stealing a base.