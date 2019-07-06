Benavides’ homer leads DSL White Sox to 12-3 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Ruben Benavides hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the DSL White Sox to a 12-3 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Saturday.

The home run by Benavides, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL White Sox a 3-1 lead before Juan Mercedes hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The DSL White Sox later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the eighth.

DSL White Sox southpaw Ronaldo Guzman (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Fernando Chacon (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up four runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

For the DSL Blue Jays, Juan Pizarro singled three times, scoring two runs.