Joseph has 4 hits, leads Las Vegas to 16-3 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Corban Joseph, Jorge Mateo, Nick Martini and Eric Campbell recorded three hits each, as Las Vegas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 16-3 on Friday.

Joseph doubled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Las Vegas scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it exploded for six runs, including a three-run home run by Sheldon Neuse.

Las Vegas right-hander James Naile (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jeff Hoffman (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over five innings.

Las Vegas improved to 4-2 against Albuquerque this season.