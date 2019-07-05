Williams scores winning run in 11th, Lehigh Valley beats Pawtucket 3-2 in walk-off finish

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Shane Robinson hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Nick Williams with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 3-2 on Friday.

Williams scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a ground out by Austin Listi.

The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th when Chris Owings hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gorkys Hernandez.

Kyle Dohy (3-4) got the win in relief while Bobby Poyner (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.