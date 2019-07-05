Farhat’s triple leads Lake County to 5-4 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Cody Farhat hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 5-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

The triple by Farhat gave the Captains a 5-4 lead and capped a three-run inning for Lake County. Earlier in the inning, Lake County tied the game when Josh Rolette hit an RBI single.

After Lake County crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Fort Wayne took a 4-2 lead behind two hits and three RBI from Juan Fernandez.

Brock Hartson (1-1) got the win in relief while Henry Henry (7-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.