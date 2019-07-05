Other Sports
Hernandez, Varsho lead the way for Jackson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Ramon Hernandez homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Jackson Generals beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-4 on Friday.
Daulton Varsho tripled and doubled with two runs for Jackson.
Jackson scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when Drew Ellis drew a bases-loaded walk and Hernandez scored on a sacrifice.
Jackson right-hander Bo Takahashi (6-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tony Santillan (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and three hits over two innings.
Gavin LaValley homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Lookouts.
