Kelly leads Kane County to 3-0 win over Wisconsin

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Levi Kelly allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Kane County Cougars over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 3-0 win on Friday.

Kelly (4-0) struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.

In the fifth inning, Kane County went up 2-0 after Alek Thomas hit a sacrifice fly and Keshawn Lynch scored when a runner was thrown out. The Cougars scored again in the seventh inning when Jose Herrera hit an RBI double, scoring Thomas.

Logan Gillaspie (2-5) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Timber Rattlers were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.