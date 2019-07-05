Other Sports
Curletta, Duran lead the way for Portland
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Joey Curletta homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 11-5 on Friday.
Jarren Duran doubled and singled three times for Portland.
New Hampshire tied the game 1-1 in the second after Logan Warmoth scored on a groundout.
Portland answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. C.J. Chatham and Curletta both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.
The Sea Dogs later added six runs in the fifth and two in the ninth. In the fifth, Jerry Downs hit a two-run home run, while Tate Matheny hit a two-run home run in the ninth.
Portland southpaw Matthew Kent (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Dillon (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Chad Spanberger doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Fisher Cats.
With the win, Portland improved to 6-2 against New Hampshire this season.
