Case, Swaggerty spur Bradenton to 5-3 win over Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Swaggerty had four hits, and Brad Case threw six scoreless innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Florida Fire Frogs 5-3 on Friday.

Case (2-1) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking three to get the win.

Bradenton got on the board first in the third inning when Lolo Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly and Oneil Cruz hit a two-run home run.

After Bradenton added a run in the sixth on a single by Deon Stafford, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit with three runs in the seventh inning, including a walk by CJ Alexander that scored Brett Langhorne.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Marauders tacked on another run in the eighth when Lucas Tancas hit an RBI single, driving in Rodolfo Castro.

Kevin Gausman (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.