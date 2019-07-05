Ramirez and Castillo homer to lead GCL Astros to 6-5 win over GCL Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Yeuris Ramirez and Abraham Castillo connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 6-5 win over the GCL Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Ramirez hit a two-run shot before Castillo hit a solo shot that gave the GCL Astros a 5-4 lead.

With the score tied 5-5 in the sixth, the GCL Astros took the lead for good when Franklin Pinto hit a solo home run.

Jervic Chavez (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Karlo Seijas (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.