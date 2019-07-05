Moses leads Everett to 13-4 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- DeAires Moses hit a two-run home run and scored two runs, as the Everett AquaSox exploded for a season-high in runs in a 13-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.

Everett went up 4-0 in the second after Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single and Austin Shenton hit a two-run single.

Everett later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fourth, when Cash Gladfelter hit a three-run triple to help punctuate the blowout.

Everett right-hander Juan Mercedes (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yunior Perez (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Gutierrez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Emeralds. Edmond Americaan doubled and singled.