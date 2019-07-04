Scivicque, Peterson lead the way for Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kade Scivicque doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 7-6 on Thursday.

Dustin Peterson homered and singled with two RBIs for Toledo.

Indianapolis cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth after Christian Kelley hit a solo home run.

Toledo answered in the next half-inning when Scivicque hit an RBI double, driving in Daz Cameron.

The Mud Hens tacked on another run in the ninth when Willi Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Scivicque.

Indianapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jason Martin hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Toledo lead to 7-6.

Toledo starter Drew VerHagen (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Mitch Keller (6-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.